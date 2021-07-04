x
Springdale Police want help identifying persons of interest in theft crimes

If you recognize anyone in these images, please call the SPD Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest regarding multiple crimes.

Breaking and/or Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property and Shoplifting crimes are being investigated by Springdale Detectives.

If you recognize anyone in the images below, please call the SPD Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139 or the non-emergency line at (479) 751-4542.

