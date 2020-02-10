x
Springdale Police share photos of suspects in multiple thefts

The suspects are wanted for questioning regarding vehicle break-ins, residential burglaries and theft of property from local retailers.
Credit: Springdale Police Department

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) shared photos of individuals suspected of multiple crimes and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

The suspects are wanted for questioning regarding vehicle break-ins, residential burglaries and theft of property from local retailers, according to SPD.

These crimes are being investigated by SPD detectives. If you recognize any of the suspects shown in these photos, call SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139 or the non-emergency line at (479) 751-4542.

Suspects in multiple Springdale break-ins

Springdale Police Department

