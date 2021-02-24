Springdale police search for missing teen

Police say 16-year-old Donovan Willis is developmentally delayed and has the mindset of an 8-year-old and has a medical condition that requires medication.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

According to police, Donovan Willis, age 16, was last seen Wednesday (Feb. 24) around 2 p.m. in the area of the Springdale Country Club on South Thompson.

Donovan is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Donovan is developmentally delayed and has the mindset of an 8 year old.

Donovan has a medical condition that requires medication that he does not have with him. He was last seen wearing black pants, blue "Henley" style long sleeve shirt and grey or khaki lace-up boots.

Donovan walked away from his caretaker and was last seen walking west towards the golf course.