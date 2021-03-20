Springdale Police locate parents of child found playing alone

UPDATE: The parents of the child have been located.

The Springdale Police Department is asking for help in finding the parents of a little girl found in front of Johnson Meadows Apartments this afternoon (March 20).

She was found playing on the sidewalk alone at around 3 p.m. She does not know where her parents are or where she lives.