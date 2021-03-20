Springdale Police locate parents of child found playing alone

x
UPDATE: The parents of the child have been located.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — UPDATE: The parents of the child have been located. Springdale Police says there is no other information that can be shared due to the child maltreatment act.

The Springdale Police Department is asking for help in finding the parents of a little girl found in front of Johnson Meadows Apartments this afternoon (March 20).

She was found playing on the sidewalk alone at around 3 p.m. She does not know where her parents are or where she lives.

If anyone knows the little girl or her parents please contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542. 

