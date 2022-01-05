Police investigate deadly shooting in Springdale, no arrest made

When police arrived to the scene, a female in her 30s was found face down with a gunshot wound to the head.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to a call about gunshots at the 3000 block of Butterfield Coach Rd. at approximately 6:52 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

SPD says when they arrived at the scene, a female in her 30s was found face down with a gunshot wound to the head.

The female was determined deceased and she was not transported to a hospital.

A search warrant was held at the residence but there is no further information available at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone who knows any information on this case is asked to contact the SPD at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.

