Springdale Police investigate fatal hit-and-run

A witness saw the man lying in the roadway, called 911, then saw three pickup trucks strike the man and continue driving without stopping.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a man was struck and killed by three separate pickup trucks.

According to police, on Wednesday (March 31) around 5:13 am, officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to a vehicle versus moped accident in front of Sonic on E. Robinson Ave.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a man, later identified as 47-year-old Herman David Evins Jr., lying in the east-bound lanes of traffic on Robinson.

A witness on scene told officers that they came across the man lying in the roadway and while on the phone with 911 they saw three pickup trucks strike the man and continue driving east on Robinson without stopping.

Evins was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Springdale Police, based on initial investigation it is believed that Evins might have struck a piece of debris that was in the roadway causing him to crash his moped before being struck by the three pickup trucks.

Police say at this time it is unknown if Evins was already deceased before the three pickup trucks struck him. This accident is still under investigation.