Springdale Police Department introduces new K-9 officer

Meet K-9 Kratos! The SPD shared these photos of Kratos saying he is like many 16-month-old toddlers and doesn't always cooperate with the camera.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) welcomes a new K-9 officer, K-9 Kratos.

Kratos, whose name means 'the divine personification of strength,' is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, articles searches and handler protection.

The SPD shared photos introducing Kratos in a Facebook post writing, "You can tell by the photos that Kratos is just like many 16-month-old toddlers and doesn't always cooperate with the camera."