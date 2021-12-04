x
Springdale Police Department introduces new K-9 officer

Meet K-9 Kratos! The SPD shared these photos of Kratos saying he is like many 16-month-old toddlers and doesn't always cooperate with the camera.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) welcomes a new K-9 officer, K-9 Kratos.

Kratos, whose name means 'the divine personification of strength,' is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, articles searches and handler protection.  

The SPD shared photos introducing Kratos in a Facebook post writing, "You can tell by the photos that Kratos is just like many 16-month-old toddlers and doesn't always cooperate with the camera."

Credit: Springdale Police Department

Kratos is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois/German Shephard mix from Holland, and his handler, Officer Jordan Jacobs, has been with the Springdale Police Department since 2017. 

