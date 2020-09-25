x
Springdale Police Department asks public to help identify burglary suspects

Credit: Springdale Police Department

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) wants to identify the suspects shown in the pictures below.

They are wanted for questioning regarding multiple vehicle break-ins and residential burglaries where there was property taken.

Springdale Detectives are investigating these incidents.

SPD is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

If you recognize any of these suspects, please call the SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139 or the non-emergency line at (479) 751-4542.

Suspect Photos:

Springdale burglary suspects

Springdale Police Department

