Springdale Police clear armed standoff early Monday morning

The suspect was armed with a pistol, going to different rooms at the Extended Stay America, banging on doors, and trying to get in.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — A standoff between police and a man with his gun ended early Monday (March 22) morning in Springdale after more than seven hours of negotiations.

The Springdale Police Department (SPD) received a call around 5:45 p.m. Sunday (March 21) about an armed at the Hampton Inn, but police couldn't find him.

Ten minutes later they got another call from the nearby Extended Stay America on Luvene Ave.

SPD said the man was trying to get into different rooms and banging on doors. He was eventually able to get into an empty room on the third floor.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Kevin Morris.

Morris was armed with a pistol, according to SPD. It's unclear what charges the suspect may be facing.

Police say they were able to clear the standoff around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Morris was transported to the hospital and has not yet been booked.