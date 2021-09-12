Springdale Police Chief Mike Peters announces retirement

After more than 30 years with the Springdale Police Department, Chief Mike Peters has announced his retirement.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police Chief Mike Peters has announced he is retiring from the department in 2022.

According to a press release, Peters will retire on Feb. 1, 2022.

Peters was hired as a patrolman in June 1991 after serving in the Army for more than five years. He's been with the Springdale Police Department for 30 years.

Early in his career, Peters was a member of the Arkansas National Guard. He later worked in investigations and drug enforcement before being promoted to Sergeant in 1998.

Peters worked as a shift supervisor for four years and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2001 and then Captain in 2004. After serving rotations in Administration, Patrol and Investigations, he was promoted to Springdale Chief of Police on Sept. 11, 2015.

In a released statement, Peters said he has "mixed feelings" about his retirement.

He said in part, "While I look forward to the future and spending more time with family and friends, I will miss my colleagues and the tremendous support the city and the community has shown me and my family."

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Development from the University of Arkansas. Peters is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police and the FBI National Academy Association.