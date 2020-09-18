Springdale Police and BBQ Pitmaster pair up to raise money for Benevolent Fund and Shop With a Cop

High-quality smoked meats will be sold to raise money for Springdale Police Department's Benevolent Fund and Shop With a Cop program.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Springdale Police Department (SPD) says there is still time to support its Benevolent Fund and Shop With a Cop program.

SPD and Award-Winning Competition BBQ Pitmaster, Donald Tucker, from BBQFunding.com, are teaming up to pre-sell competition quality, fully cooked, slow hickory-smoked meat each month to raise money for the department.

Each month the SPD will be offering the high-quality smoked meats, at a competitive price, as a way to raise money for the SPD Benevolent Fund and SPD Shop with a Cop.

To order your smoked meat, click here.