x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Springdale Police and BBQ Pitmaster pair up to raise money for Benevolent Fund and Shop With a Cop

High-quality smoked meats will be sold to raise money for Springdale Police Department's Benevolent Fund and Shop With a Cop program.
Credit: Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 88

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Springdale Police Department (SPD) says there is still time to support its Benevolent Fund and Shop With a Cop program.

SPD and Award-Winning Competition BBQ Pitmaster, Donald Tucker, from BBQFunding.com, are teaming up to pre-sell competition quality, fully cooked, slow hickory-smoked meat each month to raise money for the department.

Each month the SPD will be offering the high-quality smoked meats, at a competitive price, as a way to raise money for the SPD Benevolent Fund and SPD Shop with a Cop.

To order your smoked meat, click here.

Watch: Pea Ridge Shop With a Cop 

Related Articles