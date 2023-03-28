Springdale announces outdoor fitness court at Murphy Park

The council approved the purchase of the court along with the city accepting a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The City of Springdale announced on March 27 that the city council approved the plans to have an outdoor fitness court at Murphy Park.

The council approved the purchase of the court along with the city accepting a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which says the fitness courts are designed to provide a full body workout "in only seven minutes."

"We are thrilled to be adding more activities to Murphy Park that encourage healthy physical activity and getting outside! For more information on the fitness court, please click here. The National Fitness Campaign video can be found below," The City of Springdale said in the announcement.

A video introducing the outdoor fitness court by the National Fitness Campaign was also included in the statement, which you can watch here.

