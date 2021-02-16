x
Springdale opens emergency shelter for those without power

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Those who have lost power due to the winter weather can seek emergency shelter in Springdale Monday (Feb. 15) evening.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse is opening the Springdale Senior Center to anyone who has lost power.

The shelter will be opening Monday at 7 p.m. and will remain open until Tuesday (Feb. 16) morning. 

Please call 479-751-1521 prior to your arrival to let staff know you will be staying.

Masks must be worn and all Covid-19 safety guidelines will be followed. 

The shelter asks that if you plan on staying overnight, please pack all necessities including sleeping bags, pillows and blankets. They also ask that you pack any necessary medications, food, water and snacks.

The shelter is located at 203 Park Street in Springdale.

