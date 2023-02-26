Springdale newlyweds host awareness event and celebration after ICE's release of husband

Cesar Acosta was released from ICE custody on Feb. 22, and reunited with his wife. They hosted an awareness event Saturday for those in similar situations.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A Springdale couple held an awareness event Saturday, Feb. 25, after the newlywed husband, was released from ICE custody.

After Cesar Acosta was arrested and detained, his wife, Megan Taylor, started working on bringing her newlywed husband home. She initially planned a fundraiser event to bring Acosta home on Feb. 25 with her friends and family, yet, it became an awareness event and celebration after Acosta was released.

"I was thinking that today would be sad, but now I'm just grateful. And it's a celebration. And I now have a bigger heart for all this and I want to help others," said Taylor on Saturday.

Cesar Acosta and Megan Taylor had a destination wedding in Mexico on Feb. 9. They cut their trip short on Valentine’s Day when Taylor’s grandfather died. On their way back to the U.S., Acosta was arrested and detained by Customs and Border Protection in Houston, separating the newlyweds. He was then transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's custody whereupon further review, ERO Houston determined that detention was not appropriate in Acosta's case, and he was paroled into the U.S. and released from ICE custody on Feb. 22.

"Most of the people that are detained aren't in similar situations, but they still don't have any criminal records. So it actually happens every day. It's not just I'm not just one rare case that happens every single day. And some people aren't as lucky as I am. And that's a whole reasoning for this event," said Acosta.

Alan Rodriguez is a Springdale Artist that attended the event and did a live painting for the couple. Cesar's story is one he is familiar with, having dealt with the issue himself.

"It never feels like it's over. You know, and when you look at Caesar's case, as well, it's like, you know, doing everything, having all the paperwork and stuff like that, and it still feels like, you're still having to fight to be here," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, also known as Toxic, painted a monarch in a desert landscape as he said "the monarch to a lot of groups and a lot of people represents migration and travel and I believe that as immigrants we definitely embody the monarch because while our roots are in Mexico and South America, we still make the travel and the migration to come here and you know, essentially try to get a better life." He agreed with Cesar in that many face this issue, in worse situations.

"There's a lot of situations where people are very intimidated by ICE and by the situations, and they're coerced into signing things that they don't honestly, they don't know what they're reading. And it's one of those things that the more awareness we raise towards these situations, the more we're putting that pressure to have some change that will benefit everyone," said Rodriguez.

The disadvantage to some is why the newlyweds along with the community joined together to share their message which is "you have a voice".

"You don't have to be scared," said Aleks Carrillo, a longtime friend of Cesar. "There's people out there that care, there's people out there that that want to help, you know, and find those people, where we are those people now, you know, Megan and Cesaro are those people, they're, they're getting in touch with attorneys, to, you know, be able to help those that are quiet and for us to have a voice for us that shouldn't be scared, or we don't have a reason to be scared. We should be their voice. You know, we should step up for those people and find those people."

Nathan Bogart, the attorney for Cesar, released the following statement on Saturday to 5NEWS:

"As you know, he’s home now. Megan and his family couldn’t be any happier to have Cesar back and are likewise grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

Unfortunately, Cesar is not fully in the clear. Our understanding, as of today, is that the government will be moving forward with removal proceedings.

Until we know more, we are continuing to evaluate all options. We cannot offer significant commentary on pending litigation other than we look forward to a successful resolution of the case.