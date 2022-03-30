Springdale mobile home park suffers tornado damage

Residents of a mobile home park in Springdale are left to pick up the pieces after this morning's tornado ripped threw the area and left their homes in shambles.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Residents at the Woodbridge Estates Mobile home Park off Powell Street are reporting tons of damaged homes and RVs flipped on their sides.

“All of the sudden I heard the god-awful noise of what a tornado sounds like. There is no definition for it. I knew we were getting hit," said Kristy Miller, a resident of the park.

Many homes had trees fall on them with one man being trapped in his home by a tree but luckily neighbors were able to rescue him and take him to the hospital. Another man says his bedroom window was broken and a woman says the electricity going out is what warned her that something was wrong.

“It’s a devastating sight. It flipped over and went into our house and I was just thinking if the wind was a little bit stronger it maybe could have crushed us in the room but I’m glad that we are safe," said Edgar Aldco, a resident at the park.

