Springdale mayor issues emergency proclamation after likely tornado

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse has issued an emergency proclamation after a likely tornado ripped through the city.

The storm tore through east Springdale around 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

Seven injuries have been reported so far, two of which are critical.

Officials with the National Weather Service will need to walk through all of the damage to determine if this was a tornado and what size it could have been.

Crews are still working to clean up the damage left behind by the storms.

Washington Regional Medical Center released a statement saying they have three of the injured patients, one of which has been treated and discharged.

Tyson Foods, the Jones Center and many other businesses are stepping up to help community members impacted by this morning's storms.

Mayor Sprouse released the following statement:

"Today, shortly after 4:00a.m., a possible tornado touched down in the southern and the eastern portions of Springdale, causing significant damage. Our first responders have completed door-to-door searches, and we believe everyone has been accounted for. Many residents have been displaced from their homes and numerous businesses have reported significant damages. While we are thankful that there have been no fatalities reported at this time, we have confirmed seven individuals who were taken to area hospitals, including two who are in critical condition.

I have officially declared an Emergency, which should trigger declarations at the County and State level. Our crews from Springdale Police Department, Springdale Fire Department, Springdale Public Works, and the affected utilities have been hard at work since the event. There have also been multiple other agencies from the county and surrounding cities that have responded. In addition, Governor Hutchinson and our Congressional Delegation have offered their support.

We are mobilizing volunteers and resources to help our residents over the coming days and weeks that have been impacted by this storm. Several area churches, businesses, and individuals have reached out to see how they can help. A Command Center is currently being set up at the Springdale Parks and Recreation Center. We are coordinating volunteer services at this time and we will pass along information about volunteer opportunities as soon as possible. We would like to thank all those who have offered to volunteer. Your dedication to our community is greatly appreciated. We will continue to keep you all informed as more information becomes available to us."

