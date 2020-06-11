Springdale man sentenced to 22 years for sexually abusing a minor

A Springdale man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child, according to David Clay Fowlkes, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Juan Ordenas-Lucas, 27 of Springdale has been sentenced to 276 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years of supervised release on one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor via the Production of Child Pornography.

The Springdale Police Department was made aware of child exploitation videos on Ordenas-Lucas's phone. Upon searching, a video was found of him sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.