Local News

Springdale man sentenced to 22 years for sexually abusing a minor

A Springdale man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child,  according to David Clay Fowlkes,  First Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. 

Juan Ordenas-Lucas, 27 of Springdale has been sentenced to 276 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years of supervised release on one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor via the Production of Child Pornography. 

Credit: United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas
Juan Ordenas-Lucas

The Springdale Police Department was made aware of child exploitation videos on Ordenas-Lucas's phone. Upon searching, a video was found of him sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl. 

Ordenas-Lucas was indicted in January of 2020 and entered a guilty plea in June of 2020.

