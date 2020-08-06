Springdale man killed in Berryville crash

31-year-old Brad Walker of Springdale was killed during a vehicle accident in Berryville.

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A Springdale man was killed in a vehicle crash Friday (June 5) in Berryville.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, 31-year-old Brad Walker of Springdale was riding as a passenger in a Hyundai Elantra driven by 18-year-old Michael Martin of Alvard, Texas.

Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, the Elantra was stopped in the center turning lane attempting to turn left off of Highway 62 in Berryville.

A GMC Sierra was traveling east on Highway 62 and as the driver approached the crest of a hill, Martin turned left causing the Sierra to hit the Elantra.

Both vehicles ended up in the south ditch of Highway 62.

Walker was killed in the crash and Martin was taken to Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries.

The condition and identity of the driver of the Sierra are not known at this time.