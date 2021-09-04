OHP: Driver arrested for DUI crash that killed 23-year-old from Rogers

A Springdale man has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of an illegal drug at the time of a crash that killed a 23-year-old from Rogers.

According to a fatality collision report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Jefferey Dellinger, 54, of Springdale, was driving westbound on I-40 four miles east of Warner, Okla., at around 1:30 a.m. Friday (April 16) morning with three passengers in his car.

OHP reports that Dellinger drove off the road to the right, striking several trees.

Dellinger and all the passengers in the car, which included 23-year-old Valerie Blake, were injured in the crash and transported to area hospitals.

Members of the Warner Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to free the passengers from the vehicle.

Blake died from her injuries sustained in the crash at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.

Dellinger was released from the hospital and transported to the Muskogee County Jail under the suspicion of driving while under the influence of an illegal drug.

Troopers noted that the roadway was wet due to rainfall at the time of the crash.