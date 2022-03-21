Springdale looking to build more fields for growing Spring sports community

The City of Springdale is seeing a sharp increase in its residents wanting to compete in outdoor sports, but the city may not have space if it continues to grow.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Along with Springdale’s population, recreational youth and adult sports leagues are growing.

"We've definitely have seen record numbers of registration for our upcoming spring season,” said Vernon Tarver, Events and Marketing Coordinator, Parks and Recreation Department, City of Springdale.

Between youth baseball, softball, and soccer more than 2,500 people are registered to play in Springdale.

"If the demand continues to grow, we're going to have to address that," said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.

However, the potential problem is they don't have enough fields to accommodate.

"Ya know, where to put 'em all, where to schedule 'em all in the fields and finding the places to play all of the games,” Tarver said. “But it's a good problem to have."

Springdale will be getting more field space soon, at Shaw Family Park, because the 2012 bond already included field space for the park, which opened in May. However, the fields are not something the city can add immediately.

"When you add fields, you also have to add concessions, restrooms, you have to add lights," said Tarver. "We're glad we're growing and we're going to do everything we can to help the good problem that we have."

5NEWS asked Mayor Sprouse and Tarver if the city continues to see growth in recreational sports, could voters see a proposed bond for more fields how much it would cost. However, they said they are only monitoring the situation to see if the growth continues.

Any possible voter bond issue will have to go through the city council first.

With the increase in sign-ups youth sports Springdale Parks and Rec is looking for more coaches.

