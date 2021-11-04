Springdale local plans to bike 900 miles after suffering traumatic brain injury

Josh Fohner, 31 of Springdale is training for the bike ride of a lifetime after suffering from a traumatic brain injury in 2016.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Josh Fohner, 31 of Springdale is training for the bike ride of a lifetime after suffering from a traumatic brain injury in 2016.

Fohner was hit by a car while riding his bike in Buena Vista, Colorado in September 2016. He was put into a 15-month long coma, and doctors were worried he would never leave the hospital. Ever since Fohner woke up, he has been in rigorous therapy to help him regain the use of his body. His mind is still sharp, Fohner is full of personality that comes out through his translators who have found a way to communicate with him through the use of his feet, arms, and eyes.

You can find more information on his accident here https://www.allinforjosh.org/

To help raise money for his therapy treatments Fohner and his father have been training with the Springdale Bike Club to go on a 900 mile “All In For Josh” bike ride fundraising tour from the point of his accident, back to his parents home in Springdale.

Fohner's family has been working with multiple local businesses and charities to raise money, but this is their biggest venture yet. Josh and his father, Mike Fohner, will be riding 50 miles a day side-by-side on a YUMI bike over a three-week time span. A GoFundMe was set up for him.

The duo has been training for the 900-mile bike ride since January 2021. The family says Josh has made tremendous progress. Before training he could stand for less than two minutes, now, he can stand for ten minutes and bike for hours a day.

They are scheduled to leave on June 11th and will return on July 1st. The group is inviting the community to a final fundraiser event for the tour, and to bike the final miles from Bentonville to Springdale to finish off the trip with Josh. You can find more information here https://fb.me/e/TUSn4DaS