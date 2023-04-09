100th anniversary of the Springdale Public Library

The library will be marking the occasion with a celebration that will include live music, refreshments, and a display on the library's history.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Springdale Public Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary on September 30, from 2-4 p.m. at the library.

The celebration is expected to feature live music as well as refreshments. According to the library, there will also be a display on the history of the library.

Springdale Library Director, Anne Gresham, says the library will continue to follow the city's growth as it has for the past 100 years. Initially, the library was founded in 1923 as a children's summer project. Since then, the library has become a part of the Washington County Library System and is now a 43,000 square feet facility.

