Springdale gym promotes non-violence through boxing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hunger & Action Gym hosted their Guns Down Gloves Up Amateur Boxing event on Saturday, Dec. 3, showcasing local boxers.

Mariano Quinones, the owner of the gym, says this gives the families of boxers a chance to finally participate.

"Our kids here get to have their family come out and support them there which is not a normal thing because we got to travel all the time. We don't have boxing here, but we're trying to bring that here," said Quinones.

The gym strives to serve customers with more than just fitness.

"We been through everything that I think the youth goes through and is going through right now at the moment. So we started this gym for that reason, you know, to be a platform to hopefully, use, like you said, be a sanctuary for not only us, but as you know, adults as well," said Quinones. "Some people are too deep that, that, that the thing is just not thinking about anything, they don't think there's a you know, other way, you know, I'm saying, they think that that's it, and that's the only way so."

"Something that we like to say, we like to make great boxers, but better citizens," said Edwin Hernandez.

Hernandez is the boxing coach and cofounder of Hunger & Action. Both Hernandez and Quinones say that their past, hitting rock bottom, is what helps them teach youth, like them to strive for their goals.

"You make mistakes, you know, and it's okay. But just as long as you learn from you know, just gotta try to be better, honestly, you know, and if you could touch someone's heart, man, do it. You know, because you never know what they're going through," said Hernandez.

"When the kids come and tell us you know, like you can tell they look up to to what we're doing and that they you know, they feel some type of change or just feel good about coming here. They're happy to come here. So I think that's that's more important than any other you know, award or anything," said Quinones.

"We all have ideas, but if they're not put into action, and they're just ideas, you know, what I'm saying they're good for everyone to be ideas, they're gonna die with you," he added.

