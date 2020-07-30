x
Springdale Fire Dept. responds to ammonia leak at Cargill Meat Solutions

Credit: Springdale Fire Department

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Fire Department responded to an ammonia lead at Cargill Meat Solutions in Springdale.

Around 10:20 a.m. Thursday (July 30), the Springdale Fire Department was called to 730 E. Randall Wobbe Ln., Cargill Meat Solutions, for a reported hazardous materials incident. 

Several fire trucks and the department's Haz-Mat Response Team met with Cargill's internal plant haz-mat team and coordinated a plan to stop a leak of liquid ammonia.

The leak was controlled around 12:15 p.m. and no Cargill personnel were injured. 

No fire department personnel were injured either.

The leak was contained to the plant property and there was no contamination to any adjacent properties.

