Springdale Fire Dept. reminds public about important fire safety

DENVER, Colorado — The Springdale Fire Department (SFD) posted to Facebook asking citizens to watch a short video to serve as a reminder as to how fast fires can start and get out of control.

The situation shown in the video below is not unusual, according to SFD.

Terrifying moments were caught on camera, An elderly man with dimentia was enjoying his meal, unaware that flames are starting to engulf the living room.

Thanks to the quick actions of family members, everyone was able to get out in time. The house is destroyed. And now this family's incident serves as a stark reminder for all of us.

The flames started pouring out the top, it went so fast before there wasn’t anything they could even do about it.

It took less than two minutes for Aaron’s house to go from a few flames to being engulfed and smoke-filled.

His grandfather, a former Denver Police Sgt., has dementia and didn’t recognize the danger. He barely made it out alive.

Aaron says if he had only checked the crucial safety equipment, such as the plug in smoke detector, which had gotten unplugged before-hand, things might look different today.

Aaron had a fire extinguisher that sat on the floor in the same spot for three years. He says he never thought to inspect it or that it was something he needed to maintain.

“I will never light another candle in my house again,” said Aaron.

SFD says there are so many opportunities to learn and make your family safer and listed the following topics regarding fire safety and prevention to be educated about.

Working smoke alarms

Candle safety

Fire extinguisher preparedness

Care for the elderly/dementia

Get out and stay out; don’t put yourself in the smoke or near the fire.

SFD ask that you please private message them if you have any questions or concerns about your home fire safety situation. Here is a link to SFD's Facebook Page.