x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Springdale Fire Department to host charity golf tournament

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble. Registration is $400 and includes golf cart, green fees, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drinks.
Credit: yellowj - stock.adobe.com

The Springdale Fire Department Benevolent Fund will be hosting a charity golf tournament on Oct 18 at the Springdale Country Club. 

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble. Registration is $400 and includes a golf cart, green fees, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drinks. 

The Springdale Fire Department (SFD) says this year is already off to a bigger and better start than 2019 and says an afternoon flight may happen.

The proceeds will be going directly to the Springdale Fire Department Benevolent Fund. The Benevolent Fund provides scholarships for children of SFD personnel, toys for their annual toy giveaway, helps SFD members in their time of need, and funds the SFD's annual awards banquet.

For more information, you can contact the Fire Administration offices by sending them a message or calling 479-751-4510.

ATTENTION GOLFERS: We're excited to announce that our benefit golf tournament will be on October 18th!!! The...

Posted by Springdale Fire Department on Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Credit: Springdale Fire Department - FB

Related Articles