Springdale fire chief requests funding from City Council due to ambulance staff shortage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The City of Springdale’s fire chief is asking for more funding. After receiving over a hundred calls for ambulance services and none were available.

Today (June 14) a subcommittee of the Springdale City Council approved the city’s fire chief’s request. Now, the City Council is set to vote on the subcommittee's recommendations next Tuesday.

“Between January 2020 or April 2021, we had 108 times that we were completely out of ambulances,” Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin told 5News.

The reason, not because they didn’t have enough ems trucks. But because they don’t have the staff, or the funding to hire more people. This means there’s a long wait time for a lot of callers.

“As our call volume continues to climb, we’re seeing more and more times that we are out of ambulances,” said Chief Irwin. Causing nearby departments to step in and respond to those emergency calls. “We’re asking for staffing for an additional ambulance and staffing for a second Battalion on shift,” Chief Irwin.

The city is looking to add six new hires to manage the 5th ambulance

“There are people who want those jobs,” said Chief Irwin. “But we have to have the authority to actually spend that money. That’s what we’re looking for from the City Council,” Chief Irwin continued.

He’s asking the council for $359,000 a year for six new hires. He also asked for $339,423 for a yearly salary of three additional battalion chiefs. Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse is sending his approval for the chief’s request.

“I support that,” Mayor Sprouse said. “We need to go ahead and get them hired by the end of the year,” he continued.

The ambulance will be located at station seven on Harber Avenue. And serve those who live west of I-49.