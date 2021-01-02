Springdale eco-art installation highlights stormwater path; promotes awareness of storm drain pollutants entering creeks

The installation includes blue survey markers featuring “whisker lines" to illustrate the direction of the water's flow.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — A temporary eco-art installation in Downtown Springdale has been designed to help residents better understand stormwater flow by highlighting its path as it leaves city streets for creeks and other waterways.

'Know the Flow,' coordinated by the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Stormwater Education program, is intended to make people aware of the potential pollutants that can enter waterways through the storm drain system.

The installation includes blue, six-inch survey markers, featuring ‘whisker lines’ that illustrate the direction of the water’s flow and concrete stickers that follow the water’s path as it enters the storm drain on Emma Ave. before flowing to an outfall at Spring Creek at Walter Turnbow park.

The idea for the project came from artist Stacy Levy who did a similar project in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, an off-island suburb of Montreal in Quebec.

“Many people have the misconception that storm drains lead to a wastewater treatment plant, but that is incorrect in Northwest Arkansas,” Jane Maginot, Washington County Cooperative Extension agent with University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said. “Any potential pollutants that may be on our city streets, parking lots or lawns, such as oils, litter, pet waste or fertilizers flow directly to creeks harming water quality.”

To encourage greater community participation, there will be weekly opportunities to win gift cards from local businesses on the “Know the Flow – Spring Creek” Facebook page.

The installation will conclude on March 20 with a socially distanced litter clean-up along Spring Creek.