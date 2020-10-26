Springdale drive-thru trick-or-treat to be held at C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park on Halloween

Families can stay socially-distanced while Springdale Police and Parks and Recreation hand out goody bags.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Springdale Police Department (SPD) and Springdale Parks and Recreation (SPR) will host a drive-thru trick-or-treat on Halloween.

Springdale Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat will feature a goody bag pickup where community members can stay socially-distanced in their vehicles while SPD, SPR and other volunteers hand out treats and provide other Halloween fun.

The event will be held at C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 31.

For more information about Springdale Halloween Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, visit the event Facebook page.

To learn about other Halloween events and fall-themed activities, check out List of family-friendly activities to enjoy in NWA and River Valley this fall.