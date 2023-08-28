Springdale dedicates a baseball field to youth coach who passed away this year

Justin Harp was a volunteer coach from 2008-2016 in a local Kiwanis club and had a passion for youth sports. Now, a baseball field is dedicated in his honor.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Justin Harp was a Springdale native who left a major impact on the youth baseball community. His sister Dana Runge spoke at the field dedication and said, "He had a passion for baseball ... He also had a passion for youth sports and he helped coach youth baseball. He coached his nephews and he also helped run the Cal Ripken league here at Tyson complex in Springdale."

From 2008 to 2016 he changed the lives of hundreds of boys on and off the field.

"Justin spent countless hours day in and day out for the youth of Springdale and he didn't have any kids of his own, but he had a huge passion for baseball and he wanted the youth of Springdale to grow up like he did and have the opportunity for baseball like he did. So he dedicated his time to making sure that," Runge recalled.

Former player Blake Gibson played for Harp his first year ever stepping on the field for the 'All-Stars' team as a young boy and says, "Justin was just a huge part of us playing baseball. [He taught] us the right way to do stuff on and off the field. He was a great role model as a man and as a coach. He taught me the fundamentals of playing baseball ... He did everything as a good person,"

Dozens of community members and family celebrated his life and legacy by dedicating a field at the Randal Tyson Recreational Complex to him on Monday night. Harp died of a short illness and passed away on Jan. 12. 9 months after his death, his loved ones hope his legacy will live on.

