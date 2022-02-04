Springdale community continues tornado clean up

Residents and volunteers helped clean up the Woodbridge Estates Mobile Home Park in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Volunteers with the American Red Cross and New Life Church in Fayetteville helped leave their mark on the residents of the Woodridge Estates Mobile Home Park in Springdale on Saturday, April 2.

The help couldn't come soon enough.

"Lots of hands, we need lots of hands, heavy machinery because the branches are extremely big," said Hugo Briseno, a resident at Woodridge Estates.

Briseno's home was spared during Wednesday's EF-3 tornado, but many of his neighbors weren't so lucky. Since then, Briseno and others have pitched in to help where it is needed, but he feels more help is still needed.

"People come and take videos, and photos and post them to their Facebook, Instagram, and social media. If they want to come and help, they need to come and help, not drive around," said Briseno.

Volunteers helped reduce traffic and distributed much-needed items. Food, water, blankets, and personal hygiene items were available for residents. The church also helped supply over 200 meals to those helping with the clean-up, residents, and volunteers alike.

"We're just trying to serve everybody here, the folks affected and the people who are trying to help," said New Life Chuch-Fayetteville outreach leader, Jake Miller.

Saturday was a step in the right direction for an undertaking that will be months in the making.

"This will go on for weeks and months for recovery from this," said Ann Liles, Red Cross Recovery Lead. "A lot of homes were destroyed and early on they're getting a lot of help getting those rebuilt and cleaned up," Liles continued.