Springdale getting its first Chick-fil-A

The Springdale Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve plans for a new Chick-fil-A resturant.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Tuesday (Mar. 3.), the Springdale Planning Commission approved plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant to go in at West Sunset and Gene George Boulevard.

Construction is underway, and the opening will likely be in 2022.

In the planning commission meeting, board members confirmed the Chick-fil-A building would be the latest prototype building, applying modern design in a 2-acre development.

The drive-thru will consist of two lanes to take orders.

There will be 76 parking spaces along with 92 indoor seating spaces and a dining patio.

During the meeting, Planning Department Director Patsy Christie assured the audience that traffic flow was a large part of planning when building the site.