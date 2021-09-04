Springdale assistant principal named National Assistant Principal of the Year

Lakeside Junior High School Assistant Principal, Chelsea Jennings has been named National Assistant Principal of the Year.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Lakeside Junior High School Assistant Principal, Chelsea Jennings has been named National Assistant Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

Jennings is the second assistant principal from Arkansas ever to win the honor. The first was Principal Dr. Michael Shepherd, who was assistant principal at Springdale Har-Ber High School and is currently the principal.

“Since hearing the news, I have had a smile from ear-to-ear,” said Jennings, in her fifth year as Lakeside assistant principal. “I’ve also shed a few happy and emotional tears. I am honored to be recognized among so many deserving and talented administrators, and I am excited to represent the work we do in Springdale to support every child. I know this award brings with it an important responsibility and opportunity to use my voice to shape the future of education, a task I accept with pride and gratitude.”

“We are overjoyed with the accomplishment of Chelsea Jennings,” said Springdale Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland. “She has worked her way from teacher to curriculum specialist to assistant principal with a focus on impactful curriculum that nurtures the whole child. She has been and will continue to be a leader on all levels. She is an outstanding educator with a brilliant future.”

Ron Nozoe, NASSP chief executive officer, said, “We are proud to recognize Chelsea Jennings as the 2021 NASSP Assistant Principal of the Year for her tremendous leadership in developing a positive school culture to ensure the well-being and safety of her students, their families and their community. We salute her drive and efforts to prioritize the social-emotional well-being of her students through innovative solutions and continued advocacy.”