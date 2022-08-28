Springdale Police investigate shooting that left one dead

Springdale Police responded to a call from the security at Zabana Nightclub at around 2:20 a.m. saying they heard several gunshots.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday, Aug. 28.

SPD responded to a call from the security at Zabana Nightclub at around 2:20 a.m. saying they heard several gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s laying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Officers began CPR until the paramedics arrived on the scene. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The man was identified as 19-year-old Luis Lemus. No other victims were found and the suspect has not been identified at this time.

No further information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device