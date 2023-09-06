Spiro man receives 42 months in prison for manslaughter

Officials say Caleb Spence was driving under the influence of THC when the crash occurred.

LEFLORE, Okla. — A Spiro man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for manslaughter according to The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

According to the press release, on Oct. 28, 20-year-old Caleb Spence was under the influence of "one or more intoxicating substances" when driving a vehicle that he crashed, killing the passenger inside.

Officials say Spence was driving on US Highway 270 in LeFlore County when he tried to pass a vehicle when his car flipped. The passenger in Spence's vehicle died after being "ejected" from the vehicle. Officials say Spence admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash and blood tests later confirmed that.

On March 9, Spence pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 42 months in prison without parole, the release says. Spence is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals as he awaits to be transported to a designated prison.

