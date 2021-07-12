Special session could lead to largest tax cut in Arkansas history

During his weekly press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined a historic tax cut that could be in Arkansas' future.

ARKANSAS, USA — A historic tax cut may be in the future for the natural state. Governor Asa Hutchinson outlined what he hopes this will do afternoon during his address. He says a bill to cut state taxes would be the largest decrease in Arkansas history. Lawmakers introduced several bills on the topic today.

“Lower-income individuals will see a greater percentage reduction in their taxes than any other category group. Over 100,000 low-income Arkansans will have their state income tax liability totally eliminated by this plan,” said Hutchinson.

He says this would be nearly $500 million in tax relief each year once it is fully implemented. He says this tax reduction plan will benefit all taxpayers.

“This will increase our competitiveness as a state in attracting industry and talent to Arkansas. So, all taxpayers benefit from this,” he said.

Roby Brock with our content partner Talk Business & Politics says the top tax rate would be reduced from 5.9% incrementally. After 4 years it would drop to just under 5%.

“We have over a billion dollars surplus. We have another one point two billion dollars in what’s going to be called a catastrophic reserve fund. So, there is really a lot of room to reduce taxes right now, if that’s the policy of the state and it is of the Governor,” he said.

Brock says the Governor also put on the special session call for lawmakers to consider recycling incentives and tax credits for the state

“There is the prospect for a very very large steel manufacturing facility to locate in Arkansas and those recycling tax credits, those incentives would allow state economic developers to put a more robust package together to try to recruit that steel business,” he said.