Special Olympics athlete steps up to provide encouragement and leadership

Special Olympics Arkansas finds new ways to engage athletes in physical activity amid current social distancing guidelines.

ARKANSAS, USA — Special Olympics Arkansas is finding new ways to engage athletes in physical activity throughout this unprecedented off-season.

In honor of 2020 being the 50th anniversary for Special Olympics Arkansas (SOAR), the organization issued a '50 activities in 50 years challenge.'

Each day through social media, SOAR releases an activity and encourages its athletes, coaches, and volunteers to engage.

Athlete Health Messenger, Stephanie Price helps SOAR in leading the challenge.

Stephanie is an athlete from Van Buren who motivates the state year-round in health and fitness programs.

She creates encouraging, enthusiastic videos of the activities each day.

Stephanie's videos have reached hundreds of people, and the feedback she received encouraged her to share the videos on YouTube, and she is in the process of creating a channel now.

“Stephanie has a unique way of making people actually smile during mountain climbers. Her explanations help to make everyone feel included. She has created an exciting way for us to remind Arkansas that there are still things to celebrate!" said SOAR Director of Marketing and Partnerships, Camie Powell.

Stephanie is leading by example and encouraging athletes to remain focused during what she calls a 'rare off-season' in a year-round sports organization.

She's reminding her friends and coaches that while competitions might not be possible at this moment, the true center of the organization is 'pure sport' and that training and wellness are essential in reaching a personal best both on and off the field.

"Serving adults and children with intellectual disabilities through sport, health, and leadership programming has continued to be the heart of our mission for 50 years and it will be for 50 more,” said Powell"

SOAR would love to have everyone join the organization and Stephanie in the 50 Activities for 50 Years challenge.

To get active follow their Facebook page, Special Olympics Arkansas.

Special Olympics Arkansas is currently working with statewide partners for unique more effective ways to get the current challenge and health and fitness programs to athletes, coaches, and volunteers that do not utilize social media.