Local News

Spay Arkansas to host vaccine and microchip clinic Sept. 16

It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Spay Arkansas in Springdale announced it will be hosting a vaccine and microchip clinic next weekend.

It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1909 West Huntsville Ave. 

Here's a list of the services and their prices: 

  • Rabies vaccine $15
  • K9 annual booster (DHPP) $15
  • Feline annual booster (FVRCP) $15
  • Microchips $20 with free registration 

Spay Arkansas requires a deposit fee which is applied to service fees at your appointment. If you do not show up to your appointment, your deposit will not be refunded. 

To make an appointment, click here.

September 16th is our next vaccine & microchip clinic, and you can click the link below to reserve your spot. ✅ Rabies...

Posted by Spay Arkansas on Thursday, September 7, 2023

