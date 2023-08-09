Spay Arkansas to host vaccine and microchip clinic Sept. 16

It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Spay Arkansas in Springdale announced it will be hosting a vaccine and microchip clinic next weekend.

It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1909 West Huntsville Ave.

Here's a list of the services and their prices:

Rabies vaccine $15

K9 annual booster (DHPP) $15

Feline annual booster (FVRCP) $15

Microchips $20 with free registration

Spay Arkansas requires a deposit fee which is applied to service fees at your appointment. If you do not show up to your appointment, your deposit will not be refunded.

