Spay Arkansas sponsors the neutering and spaying of over 70 chihuahuas saved in Avoca house fire

Spay Arkansas, a nonprofit dedicated to lowering the cost of pet spaying and neutering, sponsored the surgeries for the 70-plus chihuahuas saved from a house fire.

ROGERS, Ark. — The 70-plus chihuahuas saved from a house fire last week near Avoca are now spayed and neutered thanks to an Arkansas organization.

After their rescue by firefighters, the chihuahuas were taken to the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers, but spaying and neutering 70+ dogs can be expensive for a nonprofit shelter.

On Thursday, May 26, Spay Arkansas sponsored the animals' surgeries and rabies vaccines using the proceeds from its Ducky Fundraiser and a private donor, making the services free to the humane society. Spay Arkansas is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to finding ways to lower the cost of pet spaying and neutering in the natural state.

The nonprofit says its surgery team of staff and volunteers conducted the surgeries for 10 hours.

To donate to the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers, Venmo Humane-Society-1 or PayPal at humanesocietyforanimals@outlook.com.

