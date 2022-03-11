Spanish translation services to be offered at 2022 Arkansas Election polls

Immigrant rights group, Arkansas United, will assist Hispanic voters in exercising their American right to vote.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas United (AU) will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during this year’s 2022 General Election.

AU is a statewide nonprofit organization, that has been advocating for immigrants’ rights for 10 years.

Arkansas United will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Benton, Washington, and Pulaski Counties. The organization will have Spanish translators available at key early voting polling to assist Hispanic voters.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Benton County: Benton County Election Commission Building at 2109 W Walnut St., Rogers, AR 72756

Washington County: Elmdale Baptist Church at 1700 W Huntsville Ave., Springdale, AR 72762

Pulaski County: Dee Brown Library at 6325 Baseline Rd., Little Rock, AR 72209

Fort Smith: Appointments by request.

“Due to recent actions by the courts, our English-limited voters will once again run the risk of not getting the language assistor of their choice. Where we believe we will prevail in the court proceedings to come, in the interim, for this election, we look forward to rallying as many volunteers as we can to ensure that language support is not a barrier to voting access in Arkansas,” said Mireya Reith, Arkansas United’s Founding Executive Director.

AU will also be offering a Voter Protection Hotline in Spanish to answer questions from voters who may encounter language access issues or other obstacles at the polls.

The hotline will be operated by a team of Arkansas United’s staff trained in common election issues and led by AU Deputy Director Joshua Ang Price, who is also a former Election Commissioner in Pulaski County.

“No one should ever be turned away from the polls for any reason,” said Price. “As American citizens, we have the right to vote and make our voices heard. If you are denied your right to vote, please call our hotline and we will help you demand a provisional ballot.”

The number for the Voter Protection Hotline in Spanish is 479-763-2822. English voters can call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

