Spanish translation services to be offered at 2022 Arkansas Election polls

Immigrant rights group, Arkansas United, will assist Hispanic voters in exercising their American right to vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas United (AU) will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during this year’s 2022 General Election.

AU is a statewide nonprofit organization, that has been advocating for immigrants’ rights for 10 years.

According to the Pew Research Center, Hispanics are the fastest-growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last midterm elections in 2018. An estimated 34.5 million Hispanic Americans are eligible to vote this year. According to the Census Bureau, there are more than 250 thousand Hispanics in Arkansas.

Arkansas United will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Benton, Washington, and Pulaski Counties. The organization will have Spanish translators available at key early voting polling to assist Hispanic voters.

The group's organizing director Karla Palma says this process actually started with getting Hispanics registered to vote, typically young Hispanic-Americans or recently naturalized citizens.

"A lot of young adults, Hispanic, in adults, they're able to vote in their parents can't. So the message is like, you're representing the voice of your family members and those who can't vote," said Palma

"Even if you're not involved in politics, politics revolves around everything that is going on around us. So it's really important that you become aware of the issues and how they impact you and then going and making a decision on who you think would better represent you, your family, your community."

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Benton County: Benton County Election Commission Building at 2109 W Walnut St., Rogers, AR 72756

Washington County: Elmdale Baptist Church at 1700 W Huntsville Ave., Springdale, AR 72762

Pulaski County: Dee Brown Library at 6325 Baseline Rd., Little Rock, AR 72209

Fort Smith: Appointments by request.

"We've seen that in past years that has really helped the community members feel a little bit more secure, and actually wanting to go to the polls, due to the translator being available," said Palma. "So we hope that we can see an uptick in the Hispanic community heading to the polls taking advantage of this opportunity."

An Arkansas law prohibits translators to help more than 6 voters a day. In August, a federal judge ruled that it violates the federal Voting Rights Act. Regardless, Arkansas United prepared ahead of time.

"We do have a lot of volunteers that have signed up due to this law," said Palma. "So that we can ensure that we can help as many people as possible and not be limited to the six people or six persons per interpreter."

“Due to recent actions by the courts, our English-limited voters will once again run the risk of not getting the language assistor of their choice. Where we believe we will prevail in the court proceedings to come, in the interim, for this election, we look forward to rallying as many volunteers as we can to ensure that language support is not a barrier to voting access in Arkansas,” said Mireya Reith, Arkansas United’s Founding Executive Director.

Redistricting has also made the Hispanic Vote especially important in one district. East Springdale's District nine is now the state's first majority-Hispanic house district.

"If you want to see change, go to the polls and actually, you know, vote and elect someone who you think will bring the change to your community," said Palma. "It's really important that now that we'd have that district and it's official that we actually get our Hispanic voters to the polls and making their voices heard, to elect the representative and the politicians that best represent."

AU will also be offering a Voter Protection Hotline in Spanish to answer questions from voters who may encounter language access issues or other obstacles at the polls.

The hotline will be operated by a team of Arkansas United’s staff trained in common election issues and led by AU Deputy Director Joshua Ang Price, who is also a former Election Commissioner in Pulaski County.

“No one should ever be turned away from the polls for any reason,” said Price. “As American citizens, we have the right to vote and make our voices heard. If you are denied your right to vote, please call our hotline and we will help you demand a provisional ballot.”

The number for the Voter Protection Hotline in Spanish is 479-763-2822. English voters can call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device