Spanish mental health first aid training held in Springdale

The goals of the mental health first aid are to teach how to identify, understand and respond to mental health and substance abuse challenges in adults.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — OneCommunity hosted a mental health first aid training in Spanish Saturday, March 11, in Springdale.

It took place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Jones Center.

OneCommunity is a nonprofit organization that was founded back in 2009.

The theme for the day was "Your mental health is important".

"Well, the community they are the ones asking to know more about what to do if a person is depressed. Or how do we recognize the symptoms of anxiety and beyond. So it is the parents and the community members. they are becoming more aware this whole thing rose to a new level." said Diana Gonzales Worthen, director of OneCommunity.

The mental health first aid training is funded by the Arkansas Community Foundation's Delivering on the Dream Fund.

