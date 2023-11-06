First fully bilingual bank in Arkansas making an impact in Spanish-speaking community

The Natural State's first fully bilingual bank has connected to the Spanish-speaking community, in ways some say is like making a friend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — It's almost been a year since Banco Sí opened its doors in downtown Rogers. Since then, the Natural State's first fully bilingual bank has connected to the Spanish-speaking community, in ways some say is like making a friend.

Jeremy and Karla Putts are the owners of Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine. They hope to create a community through their food.

"We want to create an actual connection, an actual social interaction rather than something on your phone," Karla Putts said.

The couple moved to Northwest Arkansas from California in 2019.

"We came here with an RV, three dogs in our clothes, and a few things in a trailer," Karla Putts said. "We were supposed to live off the grid and retire."

That was before the pandemic. The couple quickly turned to cooking and cared for weddings with the same food they shared on their own. That's where they met someone working for a new bank, Banco Sí.

"We created a Banco Sí to better serve the community, the diverse community in Northwest Arkansas, with special attention to personal customer service in, the language of your preference, whether it's English or Spanish," Francisco Herrero, the Banco Sí president said.

Karla Putts said these bank services were more than helpful to them and their business.

"Talking to somebody in Spanish was rewarding, it was calming," Karla Putts said. "They understand our struggles, they understand the community and the things we go through, the barriers we have to cross to get to where we are, and so they really, they're really there to support and help our community."

"Where we really are in this journey. And how much longer do we have to go? Well, I don't know. But I know where we are is far, far ahead than where we started," Karla Putts said.

Banco Sí expects to continue growing as needed by the community. They've planned expansions outside of Rogers, into Springdale and Siloam Springs.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device