Southwest Power Pool no longer under energy emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) is no longer under an energy emergency following days of rolling blackouts due to an extreme winter storm in many central U.S. states.

As of 9:30 a.m. CT, Feb. 18, SPP is no longer under an energy emergency alert. Due to continuing high loads and other implications of severe cold weather, it remains in a period of conservative operations until 10 p.m. CT, Feb. 20, for the entire SPP balancing authority area. pic.twitter.com/s5Abyqyn6h — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 18, 2021

High demands of energy due to the bone-chilling cold weather left many utility companies with no choice but to temporarily reduce services for select communities this week.