Southwest Power Pool no longer under energy emergency

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, SPP is no longer under an energy emergency alert.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) is no longer under an energy emergency following days of rolling blackouts due to an extreme winter storm in many central U.S. states. 

SPP made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 18) morning. As of 9:30 a.m., SPP is no longer under an alert. 

High demands of energy due to the bone-chilling cold weather left many utility companies with no choice but to temporarily reduce services for select communities this week. 

Temperatures in Arkansas are now steadily warming heading into the weekend. 

