The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association took a shot at its employer on Twitter after the Dallas-based airline made fun of American Airlines.

Love might not be in the air with Southwest Airlines, it seems.

In response to a tongue-and-cheek Twitter jab at competitor American Airlines, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association fired back at its own employer.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines tweeted an article reporting that American Airlines would be bringing back change fees for international flights. In the tweet, Southwest Airlines said "Not our cup of tea, but you do you @americanair."

For context, Southwest Airlines has historically never had change fees. Other major U.S. airlines eliminated change fees when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association then decided to "enter themselves into the chat" as the kids would say nowadays.

"Neither is selling more than 4,000 flights a day in June when you were only staffed for 3,800. But you do you @southwestair," the pilots association tweeted.

WFAA spoke with a Southwest Airlines spokesperson over the phone, who said the average flights sold per day in June was 3,800, not the 4,000 flights referenced in the SAPA tweet.