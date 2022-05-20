Southside graduates while remembering the life of one of their own

Miguel Anaya passed away shortly before he could join his classmates at graduation but his memory will last a lifetime.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Miguel Anaya was diagnosed with stage four thymic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer just eight months ago. Tragically, Anaya passed away earlier this week before he was able to walk across the stage with his classmates during Southside High School’s Friday night graduation.

It was one of Anaya’s last wishes to receive his diploma.

School and district officials coordinated with Anaya’s family and made this wish a reality.

During a small, private ceremony at home, Miguel was presented with his high school diploma.

“We were able to present him with his diploma, have some pictures taken, spend some time with the family and really honor his time with us,” said Southside High School Principal, Jeff Prewitt. “One of the last things I said to him was, ‘I’m proud of you and once a maverick, always a maverick’.”

During Friday’s graduation ceremony, the name of Miguel Angel Anaya was called but no one walked across the stage. Instead, the entire senior class and the audience gave a resounding round of applause for their classmate.

Prewitt has known Anaya since 7th grade and was happy to see the student and young man he became. Saying Anaya was eager for the next chapter in his life, like so many other students.

“We get to see the kids that we’re pouring into everyday, grow and mature. I mean, Miguel was no exception to that,” said Prewitt.

To honor his life and memory, the senior class has purchased a bench that will be installed in Miguel’s memory. The bench will be a constant reminder to future students of Miguel’s legacy.

“It’s a monument that’s engraved into Southside for generations to come,” said Victor Nguyen, Southside High School Co-Valedictorian. “Students can always see that bench and be reminded of what it truly means to be a Maverick.”

Miguel’s family set up a Go-Fund-Me page and you can find that here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.