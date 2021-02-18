South Sebastian County residents asked to conserve water due to leaks & running faucets at night

The City of Greenwood and the James Fork Regional Water District are calling on customers to conserve water following this week's winter storm.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Residents in south Sebastian County are being asked to conserve their water following disruptions to the region's water supplies this week due to the historic winter storm.

James Fork Regional Water District, the water storage and transmission system providing treated water to residents in south Sebastian County, posted a call to action on Facebook Thursday (Feb. 18) morning requesting customers conserve their water usage due to leaks & running water at night.

City leaders in Greenwood, who have their own water supply outside of the James Fork Regional Water District, posted a similar message on their city's Facebook page asking water customers to conserve water.

This week's winter storm has put a strain on utility companies, with a majority of residents staying home and consuming resources all at once.

Some residents in Pocola, Okla, were left without water on Wednesday (Feb. 17) due to supply being low in a water tower. Crews there said a frozen gauge lead to a false sense of how much supply was in the water tower.