Some southern Sebastian Co. residents asked to conserve water

High demands of water are causing lower than normal levels for some residents in Midland, Sugarloaf, Hackett and surrounding areas.

HACKETT, Ark — The James Fork Regional Water District is asking its customers in Midland, Sugarloaf, Hackett, and surrounding areas to conserve water.

Lower than normal levels are currently being experienced due to the high demands in these areas.

Customers are asked to limit their water usage to immediate needs only and to refrain from any outdoor watering such as filling pools, watering lawns, etc.

It's unclear at this time when the water levels will return to normal in southern Sebastian County.

