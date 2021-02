Officials say they hope to have it back up and running by 9 p.m. tonight.

POCOLA, Okla. — Some Pocola residents are without water or have low water pressure Wednesday (Feb. 17).

According to officials with the water department, this is because of a low water supply in a water tower.

The department says this stems from the supplier, who they would not name.

The issue began for some residents Tuesday (Feb. 16).

Officials say they hope to have it back up and running by 9 p.m. tonight.

No other details have been released at this time.