Some Mercy walk-in clinics to stay open during upcoming holidays

The locations that will remain open include Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, and Bella Vista.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Certain Mercy walk-in clinics in the River Valley and in Northwest Arkansas will remain open during the upcoming holidays.

The locations include Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, and Bella Vista.

Mercy Convenient Care on Zero St. in Fort Smith will be open on the following dates:

Thanksgiving Day, noon to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day, noon to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Years Day, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mercy Convenient Care on 79th St. will be closed for the holidays. For more information, you can call 479-573-3082.

Patients can also use Mercy’s “Hold My Place” option on the Convenient Care website. To use this feature, click here.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinics in Northwest Arkansas will also be open throughout the holidays on the following dates:

Thanksgiving Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients have the “save my spot” option they can find on the clinic's website. Click here to find the nearest location.

Mercy’s Convenient Care and GoHealth-Urgent Care locations treat adults and children for non-emergency issues, including:

Ear pain

Simple cuts

Sprains, strains, and fractures

Cold and flu symptoms

Urinary tract infections

Rashes, minor burns, or bites

Other minor illnesses or injuries.